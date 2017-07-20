BAM! “That didn’t go well!” Mom takes baseball to the face during hilarious gender reveal fail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, North Carolina - A pregnant mother and her husband wanted to reveal the gender of their unborn child in a unique way - and "boy," did they ever!

"We didn't know the gender either, but we had an envelope from the doctor we gave to a friend and he filled the baseball with the pink or blue powder," Laura Garner said.

That novelty baseball was supposed to explode into either pink powder for a girl, or blue for a boy when hit by a bat.

Laura pitched the ball to her husband, Justin, in front of a crowd of relatives and it went a little something like this:

Laura: "1...2...3!"

(Pitch)...(Swing)...(Smack)...(Screams)...(Laughter)...

Jason: "That didn't go well!"

Laura: "That's a YouTube fail!"

Laura told WCNC, "I ended up pitching it and said, 'Just hit it real soft. He decided he needed to home-run-slugger the thing!"

Instead of exploding into powder, the ball soared full speed ahead directly toward Laura's face.

"It hit me straight in the lip," she said.

Laura says her sister was recording the moment and was laughing so hard at the strike-out, she forgot to record the actual reveal - when blue powder exploded into the air!

The couple already has a 3-year-old son, Cannon, and now they're expecting their second son in December.

No word on a name, but we think Slugger has a nice ring.