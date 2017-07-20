Former Midwest City Moose Lodge bartender charged with bilking thousands from elderly patron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A former bartender at the Midwest City Moose Lodge has been charged with exploiting a lodge patron who shelled out thousands of dollars through credit card advances.

Anissa Gale Vandenburg, 45, was charged Thursday with exploitation of an elderly person dating back to April 2017.

"She said she needed $20,000 for her lawyer, otherwise she’d be going to prison for ten years," said Ladonna Bala, who came to know Vandenburg when she would go to the Moose Lodge for bingo.

"She called me up, she was crying. She said she couldn’t talk to me over the telephone, she had to come to the house because it was too embarrassing," Bala said.

When Vandenburg got to Bala's Midwest City home, Bala told her that she didn't have any money to give her. That's when Bala says Vandenburg suggested taking out cash advances on Bala's credit cards, promising to pay her back.

"I felt really sorry for her. She was crying; she told me she hadn’t eaten for three days," she said.

Vandenburg tagged along with Bala as she went to her two banks, eventually taking out $8,000.

"You were convinced," I asked Bala.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. No doubt in my mind. That’s how come I took out the cash advance. That’s how good she was," said Bala.

But after time passed and Bala didn't get paid back, she says she knew something was up. When she searched Vandenburg's name on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website, she knew she wasn't getting the money back.

"I was hurt. Angry, felt stupid. Felt used and really felt stupid and it took the anger, maybe a week later, to kick in," she said.

But she never went to the cops. Eventually, she wrote a letter to one of the judges presiding over a criminal felony case of Vandenburg's in Bryan County. That's when Midwest City police were notified.

"She’s not our only victim, they’re all over the state," said Midwest City Police Detective Karl Landers, who investigates these types of crimes.

"When I interviewed Miss Vandenberg, she indicated she had used the money to pay for three different attorneys on some of her other cases," he said.

Landers says Vandenburg -- who has multiple aliases -- was arrested on an outstanding Cleveland County warrant. Vandenburg was charged in Oklahoma County Thursday; a warrant is out for her arrest.

“Don’t be ashamed," said Landers. "These people are very good. Not only do they get the elderly, but everybody of any age."

Bala says she should have known better and urges others to do their homework.

"I’m old, but don’t be conned," Bala said. "Don’t be conned by people — there’s so much over the internet nowadays, just ask around. And had I been smart, I would have done that."

