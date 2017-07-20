Heat index between 105 and 110 Thursday

Get ready for the hottest temperatures of the season so far!

Highs today will soar to the upper 90s and low 100s with a heat index between 105 and 110. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 70s.

Highs will continue to climb this week as the heat dome sits overhead and strengthens. Temperatures will peak tomorrow and Saturday with OKC reaching its first 100 degree high of the season.

The heat dome will weaken and slide east Sunday, allowing for a few storms through Monday. Next week may be even hotter than this one! Stay tuned for the latest and stay cool!