“I was thinking I wasn’t going to make it,” Small scrape leads to flesh-eating bacteria diagnosis

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – Abigail Zamora says she was enjoying a day on the water when she accidentally scraped her foot on a rock.

Family members say the scrape was little, so the 12-year-old was allowed to continue swimming in Mobile Bay.

However, doctors say that scrape nearly ended the girl’s life.

“Not in a million years did I expect anything like that to happen, not from a cut, her cut was really little, and then her foot was three times the size the next day, that fast,” Kimberly Zamora, Abigail’s mother, told WALA.

The day after swimming, Abigail says she started to feel sick, and had a fever and chills.

Her mother rushed her to the hospital where doctors said that she had contracted a flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus.

Doctors say the bacteria was able to enter Abigail’s blood stream from the scrape on her foot.

“I was really scared. I was thinking I wasn’t going to make it,” Abigail said.

Fortunately, she was able to fight off the bacteria and is recovering.

Vibrio vulnificus is known to kill about 100 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.