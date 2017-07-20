“It has never been seen before,” Oxygen treatment reverses 2-year-old’s brain damage after near drowning

MARRERO, La. – Family members say a toddler has made a miraculous recovery after nearly drowning in their pool.

On Feb. 29, 2016, officials say 2-year-old Eden Carlson nearly drowned in her family’s pool.

“She had gotten through a baby gate and pushed open a heavy door and she was in the pool, floating face down. I immediately pulled her out of the pool and began doing CPR on her,” said Kristal Carlson, Eden’s mother.

Doctors say Eden’s heart didn’t beat on its own for nearly two hours, causing a devastating effect on her brain.

“She was not speaking, she was not eating, she had a feeding tube. She could not sit up or even hold her head up. She just laid there,” Carlson told WDSU.

However, they were not giving up hope.

They reached out to Dr. Paul Harch to see if hyperbaric treatment could help Eden.

“After she had the treatment here and the supplemental oxygen, we repeated the MRI at home and we were shocked,” Dr. Harch said. “All of this tissue was regrown in the setting and it has never been seen before.”

Eden continues to recover and is now able to walk and talk again.