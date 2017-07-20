× Langston to host Oklahoma City’s ‘Soul Bowl’ this season

OKLAHOMA CITY – A big change is coming to one of the biggest games in Oklahoma City high school football.

Millwood Superintendent Cecilia J Robinson-Woods announced through a Facebook post that the 2018 ‘Soul Bowl’ will be played at W. E. Anderson Stadium at Langston University on September 9, 2017.

The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The ‘Soul Bowl’ is one of Oklahoma City high school football’s richest rivalries between Millwood High School and Douglass High School.

The game’s location usually alternates between both high schools.

Robinson-Woods also stated in the post that the hope is to have the game return to Millwood High School and L. W. Good Stadium in the fall of 2019.

“After much deliberation, we have decided to take Dr. Kent Smith up on his invitation to play the annual Soul Bowl game at Langston. While we understand that this may not be a popular decision for some, we are confident that our decision is in the best interest of our students, alumni and community. Our sincere hope is to return the game to L.W. Good stadium at Millwood in Fall 2019. The game will be played on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. Thank you to the many families and alumni who have given input, offered suggestions, raised money and offered support. It is because of you all that we are able to continue to uplift the “Pride of the Eastside,” the post read. https://www.facebook.com/cecilia.robinson.167/posts/2210959488922215