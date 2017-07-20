Local organizations seeking donations of bottled water

OKLAHOMA CITY – Temperatures across the state continue to climb as a heat dome sits over Oklahoma, making it dangerous for some people to be outside.

Within the past week, EMSA paramedics have responded to 51 calls regarding someone being affected by the heat.

Medical personnel warn that those who are outside should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The Homeless Alliance is asking for donations of bottled water so that those who seek refuge in the day shelter can stay hydrated. Also, the water is needed for vendors of The Curbside Chronicle.

Donations of bottled water can be dropped off at the Homeless Alliance, located at 1724 N.W. 4th St.

Another event is also seeking to raise donations for first responders.

The ‘Old School Cruisers Car Show’ will be held on Saturday, July 22 at Heritage Plaza, located at 351 N. Air Depot. The show, which will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Water Drive.

If you plan on attending the show, organizers ask that you bring a case of water, which will be donated to the Midwest City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Fire Department.