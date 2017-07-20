× Officials: Oklahoma woman killed, teenager shot multiple times during violent home invasion

CORDELL, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma teenager is recovering after being shot multiple times during a violent home invasion.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tell NewsChannel 4 that an intruder broke into a home in the 1400 block of S. Market in Cordell.

Initial reports indicate that the intruder shot a woman and a 14-year-old boy inside the home.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sadly, the woman died from her injuries.

NewsChannel 4 is still gathering information on this story. We’ll bring you the latest during the 12 p.m. newscast.