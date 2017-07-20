× Oklahoma court upholds life sentence in man’s fatal stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 26-year-old man convicted in the stabbing death of a Texas man.

The court on Thursday affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Dominique Gill, who was found guilty by a Lincoln County jury in the June 7, 2013, stabbing death of 41-year-old Sam Brock of Odessa, Texas.

Brock died in a motel room in Chandler after he was beaten, suffocated and his throat was cut. Affidavits in the case say Brock’s body was found face down and a large fixed-blade knife was found near the body.

Gill’s attorney, Raymond Denecke, didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. The court previously upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a co-defendant, 26-year-old Keven Jimmy Ray Hallmark.