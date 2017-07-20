Police searching for women who allegedly attacked victim at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for several suspects after a woman is violently attacked inside an apartment complex's laundry room.

It happened in early July at an apartment complex near N.E. 26th and Lincoln.

According to the police report, the victim was leaving the laundry room when a group of teenage girls came in and started assault her.

Surveillance cameras captured the alleged suspects grab the victim by the hair, push her into the laundry room, and bang her head against the wall.

The victim said she does not know her attackers.

Call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that can help police track down the alleged suspects.