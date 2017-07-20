The last U-pick blackberries in central OK go fast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA -- Pickers knew this day was coming.

Since May, people like Diane Buchanan have been traipsing out to North 40 Farms to pick early blackberries first and, this morning, the last.

They are the Apaches, some as big as the end of your thumb and twice as sweet.

Rick Youngers came back from a summer vacation just in time to grab his own bucket.

Barbara Collum got here at 7 o'clock just as the sun peeked over the hills north of town, and the gates opened on the final five rows of sun blackened fruit.

"This is my first time here," says Barbara. "I'm sad now that I haven't been out here before."

At $5.00 per pound these blackberries might not seem like such a stellar deal but customers leave with plenty of them smuggled inside their bellies.

Farm owner Darla Black recalls, "There was a little girl who came out and she was eating the blackberries off the vine and I was on another aisle and she said, 'hello blackberries. goodbye candy.'"

The Blacks spent two years preparing soil before they put in 800 small plants.

Last year they harvested their first crop.

This year word spread as pickers returned.

"Yesterday afternoon we got a lot of phone calls asking if we were going to have enough," says Black.

The last of the Apaches was gone by 9:00am before the sun had a chance to darken what remained.

With a little pruning and some early rains next year the berries will be back with the first hot days of 2018 when the North 40 gates open again.

Blackberry season in Oklahoma begins in mid-May and runs through the first of July.

North 40 still hopes to harvest 150 pounds of berries yet so they can make up a batch of blackberry jam to sell.