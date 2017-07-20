Tulsa deputy assaulted following discovery of meth inside tent

TULSA, Okla. – Two men are behind bars after one allegedly assaulted a deputy and a their meth lab was found inside of a tent.

Officials say two deputies were on routine foot patrol when they discovered a tent that had been turned into a meth lab.

52-year-old Curtis Barr and 43-year-old were found inside the tent.

Barr allegedly ran from the deputies first before being tased. Then, he started hitting one of the deputies during the arrest and attempted to reach for the deputy’s knife and gun before the second deputy was able to help.

“This deputy was essentially in a fight for his life,” Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 23.

Barr and Bowman both face complaints of manufacturing drugs.

Barr faces additional complaints such as assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.