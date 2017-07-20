University suspends student after tweets photo of breakup letter from ex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A student in Florida has been suspended after he tweeted a breakup letter he received from his ex-girlfriend.

University of Central Florida senior Nicholas Lutz decided to take to social media after his girlfriend broke up with him through a letter.

“My main goal was never to expose her, it was to show emphasis on the letter,” he told WFTV.

In the tweet, Lutz actually graded the letter for grammar and syntax, giving it a D-.

Now, it seems that tweet has caused the university to suspend him for two semesters.

“That should really, fundamentally concern people not only who are students but people who believe in the idea of freedom of expression,” said Jacob Stuart, Lutz’s attorney.

Initially, the university sent Lutz a letter, claiming that he may have violated the law. However, a second letter from the school claimed that Lutz’s actions violated the university’s code of conduct regarding cyber bullying and disruption.

“If they can do that to me, that can happen to to almost anybody and that’s upsetting,” he said.