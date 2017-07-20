WATCH: Animation shows how many earthquakes have rattled Oklahoma over 12 years

OKLAHOMA – The USGS in Oklahoma tweeted out an animation of earthquakes that have occurred in Oklahoma and surrounding states from 2004 to 2016.

And the results are incredible to watch.

The USGS in Oklahoma says the size of the dots and volumes are proportional to earthquake strengths.

They also tweeted out a recent map of earthquake locations and the chances of damaging and shaking in Oklahoma and south central Kansas.

Oklahoma’s first largest earthquake hit Prague on Nov. 6, 2011. It was recorded as having a 5.6 magnitude.

In September 2016, the second largest Oklahoma earthquake rattled Pawnee with a 5.6 magnitude.

However, the USGS decided to upgrade the Prague earthquake from a 5.6 magnitude to a 5.7 magnitude.

The Pawnee quake was also upgraded from a 5.6 to a 5.8 making it the largest earthquake in Oklahoma’s history.