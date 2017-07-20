WATCH: Animation shows how many earthquakes have rattled Oklahoma over 12 years

OKLAHOMA – The USGS in Oklahoma tweeted out an animation of earthquakes that have occurred in Oklahoma and surrounding states from 2004 to 2016.

And the results are incredible to watch.

The USGS in Oklahoma says the size of the dots and volumes are proportional to earthquake strengths.

Animation of equakes in Okla. & parts of adjoining states, 2004-16. Size of dots and volumes are proportional to equake strengths. #okquake pic.twitter.com/5qmgZKqKs5 — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) July 20, 2017

They also tweeted out a recent map of earthquake locations and the chances of damaging and shaking in Oklahoma and south central Kansas.

Recent map of earthquake locations and chances of damaging shaking in Oklahoma and s-central Kansas. pic.twitter.com/nxmduh2LtC — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) July 20, 2017

Oklahoma’s first largest earthquake hit Prague on Nov. 6, 2011. It was recorded as having a 5.6 magnitude.

In September 2016, the second largest Oklahoma earthquake rattled Pawnee with a 5.6 magnitude.

However, the USGS decided to upgrade the Prague earthquake from a 5.6 magnitude to a 5.7 magnitude.

The Pawnee quake was also upgraded from a 5.6 to a 5.8 making it the largest earthquake in Oklahoma’s history.