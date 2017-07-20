“We will keep the doors locked,” Community shaken after home invasion homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDELL, Okla. - Neighbors said they will be on guard, as investigators search for the person responsible for a home invasion that left a mother dead and her 14-year-old son in critical condition.

Tammi Thomas, 36, died at the hospital Thursday. State agents said someone shot her multiple times around 1 o'clock in the morning.

Thomas' son called 911, and neighbors awoke to a crime scene.

"If I would have found out about it last night, I wouldn’t have been able to sleep," said Kendra Carter, who lives around the corner. "I was really nervous when I found out about it."

Neighbors describe the area as quiet, noting they hardly ever saw or interacted with Thomas and her family.

Nonetheless, they will stay on guard, at least as long as the suspect is at large.

"My kids won’t be playing outside by themselves," Carter said. "We will keep the doors locked when we leave."

OSBI Spokeswoman Jessica Brown told NewsChannel 4 agents spent the day talking to as many people as possible.

"OSBI agents spent all night, all morning collecting information and evidence from that crime scene, and we are determined to find who this person is and arrest them for homicide," she said. "What we do, we look inward. We look at who might have a problem with those people, start canvassing the neighborhood, start talking to relatives and friends of these victims and try to gather as much information."

OSBI believes there is only one suspect in this case. However, it has not released a description.

Those that knew Thomas describe her as a loving mother and friend.

"This woman loved her children with all she had," a friend who wished to remain anonymous told NewsChannel 4. "Always selfless when it came to those boys. She was the friend that you could call or drag on a car ride to talk at any moment. She was a sincere, genuine and kind woman."