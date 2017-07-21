4 Your Weekend: Shakespeare in the Park, Star Wars festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Center of the Galaxy Star Wars Festival kicked off Friday.

This is a three day event going on at the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market.

There will be panelists, vendors, interactive fan events, and of course everyone is invited to wear costumes.

It celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of the movie Star Wars.

And have you been to the Bricktown Beach yet? It’s just outside of the Bricktown Ballpark!

Friday night there will be a free movie screening of Angels in the Outfield beginning at 9 p.m.

This is at Sheridan and South Mickey Mantle Drive and is family friendly.

And Shakespeare in the Park presents “Or,” in the Myriad Botanical Gardens at the water stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $25.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on NewsChannel 4 at 6:30 p.m.