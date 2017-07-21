× Adults, children escape burning mobile home near Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Two adults and three children were able to escape a burning mobile home on Friday morning.

Firefighters from two different fire departments were called to a mobile home fire in the 9600 block of Waterloo Rd.

Officials say two adults and three children were inside, but they were all able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the home is a total loss.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.