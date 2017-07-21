× After major reconstruction project, Lindsey Street bridge opens to traffic

NORMAN, Okla. – People walked, biked, and roller bladed across the Lindsey Street bridge over I-35 to celebrate the completion of the reconstruction project.

The bridge is now the widest bridge in Oklahoma and only the third of its kind in the state.

“This is a facility that will probably be good for another 40 to 50 years,” Ted Smith, a Norman resident, said.

Smith is one of hundreds who joined the celebration on Friday morning.

“It’s just a very exciting time and I think it’s going to be a big asset to the City of Norman, and we’ll get back to the regular traffic flow,” Smith said.

The bridge is now 337 feet wide and is almost the length of a football field.

“It’s almost a tunnel. So, it’s pretty crazy. When we were first laying it out and seeing how wide it was going to be, it was pretty wild,” Tommy Evans, with POE and Associates, one of the contractors, said.

This was the final phase of a two-year, $71 million project which included reconstructing the I-35 interchange at both SH-9 and Lindsey St., as well as widening the interstate to six lanes just south of Main St.

“A lot of architectural enhancements that went into this, some non-standard beam design going into this, different shapes we wouldn’t normally use,” Scott Domwerth, with POE and Associates, said.

Officials with ODOT say the new bridge will allow for high volumes of traffic.

The bridge will officially open to drivers sometime Friday evening.