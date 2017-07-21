Coffee recalled for containing Viagra-like ingredient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coffee is supposed to perk you up, but one brand contains much more than just caffeine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing a voluntary recall of coffee containing an undeclared ingredient similar to the main ingredient in Viagra.

Bestherbs Coffee, LLC, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, is recalling "New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee."

FDA officials warn desmethyl carbodenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, which treat conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

That interaction could cause dangerously low blood pressure levels, according to the FDA's recall notice, though no illnesses have been reported.

FDA labs discovered 13 mg of the erectile dysfunction ingredient in the instant coffee.

By comparison, the similar main ingredient in Viagra, sildenafil citrate, is prescribed in dosages of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg tablets.

The coffee also contains undisclosed milk, which poses a danger to those with dairy allergies.

The coffee was sold online from July 2014 through June 2016.

Albert Yee owns Bestherbs Coffee, LLC and tells the Washington Post that he started selling the coffee after seeing its popularity with street vendors in Malaysia.

"There are whole streets of it, like tequila in Mexico," Yee said.

Yee is expecting hundreds of returned bags, which he'll turn over to the FDA for disposal - and then hang up his hat.

"I'm 67, I'm going to retire," Yee said.

Consumers may return the enhanced coffee for a full refund including postage costs to:

Bestherbs Coffee, LLC

4250 Claremont Dr

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Questions may be emailed to Mr. Yee himself at Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com.

Anyone who suffered adverse reactions from the enhanced coffee can report their experience to the FDA through this link.

This isn't the first time coffees pumped with ED-enhancing drugs have been recalled.

Stiff Bull Herbal Coffee and Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee also faced similar recalls within recent months.