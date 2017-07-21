× Couple arrested after allegedly giving opioids to newborn

ELK RIDGE, Utah – A couple in Utah is facing charges of child endangerment after allegedly giving opioids to a newborn.

Officers say it all started with a theft at a Walmart in Spanish Fork in late June.

Employees told police that a man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Colby Wilde, brought his 2-month-old daughter in the store and attempted to return stolen items for cash.

As he was leaving the store, an employee confronted him and Wilde began running away with his daughter in a car seat.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Wilde “failed to negotiate the sliding doors and ran into them, dropping the car seat and his daughter. The car seat rolled several times as Wilde let go of it.”

As he tried to run out another door, officials say he hit a pillar and dropped the child again.

At that point, Wilde handed the child to a stranger before he ran away from the store.

Wilde was arrested on several drug, theft and child abuse charges.

Authorities also arrested his girlfriend, 26-year-old Lacey Christenson, who was inside Walmart with Wilde.

After the couple was taken into custody, investigators realized that three of their children, including the infant, tested positive for methamphetamine.

The baby also tested positive for heroin and morphine.

Wilde and Christenson were booked for distribution of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession by use of heroin and methamphetamine, endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.