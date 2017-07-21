Edmond couple arrested for child neglect after woman’s daughter found wandering neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond couple are facing child neglect charges after the woman's young daughter was found wandering her neighborhood on the city's east side Wednesday.

Kimberly Trudeau, 28, and her boyfriend, Abdulelah Babhair, 23, both of Edmond were arrested on June 19 after Trudeau's 8-year-old girl was found by neighbors, dirty, disheveled and asking for food.

"They’ve seen her wandering, multiple times, it’s been going on — they said — for about seven months now, on and off," said Edmond Police Spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon. "Neighbors called police when they saw the little girl, she was disheveled, dirty and was was basically begging for food."

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of N. Hortense Wednesday evening after neighbors spotted the girl wandering around the block for a second time that day, looking for other children to play with and asking for food. It's believed she had been by herself since the night before.

Officers spent hours trying to get in touch with Trudeau who lives at the home. Babhair lives at an apartment complex in another part in the city. Trudeau is the girl's mother; Babhair is not related.

"In fact, one of the neighbors went back to her house and stayed with her as long as possible until the boyfriend, then, did show up," said Wagnon.

Officers were eventually able to talk to both Babhair and Trudeau. Wagnon says their stories didn't match up and both were arrested for child neglect; Trudeau also faces a charge of obstruction.

"We’re just thankful the neighbors recognized that something was wrong and called us so that we could make sure that this child’s safe," Wagnon said.

The girl is currently in Oklahoma Department of Human Services custody.