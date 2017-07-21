Employee who robbed own workplace arrested after being identified by his missing finger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND Okla. -- Jonas Grove needed to get some money from his job at Little Caesar’s on Bryant and Danforth in Edmond.

So instead of waiting for payday, investigators say Grove decided to take matters into his own hands.

“The suspect came in with a knife. He was wearing a mask and grabbed one of the employees at the front of the store that was refilling two-liter bottles in a fridge up front,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond PD spokesperson.

It was about 4:30 p.m., just an hour and a half after the end of Grove's shift at the pizza joint.

In the surveillance video, you see Grove holding a knife to his co-worker’s throat. Then, three more workers come out from the back with their hands up.

According to the affidavit, witnesses say Grove demanded for money from the register or he would kill the victim. However, it was this same video that helped Edmond police put Grove in jail.

“They recognized some features in that video and came to us and identified him as an employee,” said Wagnon.

And while Grove was able to cover his face with the mask, he couldn't hide his mannerisms.

Court records show one employee telling police the person in the video walked like Grove and was also missing his right index finger. Another feature Grove had.

Police say he first denied it, but later confessed he did it.

“He said he just needed the money. I believe he said he needed the money for rent,” Wagnon said.

Grove is charged with five counts for the robbery.