Father begging U.S. government for visa so he can attend daughter’s funeral

KEANSBURG, N.J. – A family is struggling with the brutal murder of an 11-year-old girl in Keansburg, New Jersey.

One week ago, 11-year AbbieGail Smith was found stabbed to death behind the building where she lived with her mother. Authorities eventually arrested and charged her upstairs neighbor with her murder.

While her family waits for justice in the case, they are now struggling to find a way to come together for her funeral.

Kenroy Smith, AbbieGail’s father, was deported from the United States 16 years ago and is unsure if he will be allowed back into the country to attend his daughter’s funeral.

“I just want to see my daughter for the last time, please,” Smith told WABC exclusively.

AbbieGail’s sister was summarily denied a visa to enter the country to attend her funeral, and Smith worries that he will be met with the same roadblock.

“I want her to rest in peace knowing her dad was there,” he said.