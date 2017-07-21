× Firefighters warning Oklahomans following increase in grass fires

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is warning residents after they’ve seen an increase in grass fires recently.

Officials say when the temperatures rise and the vegetation begins to dry out, the fire threat across the state increases.

This week, the fire department responded to 18 grass fires.

Although they have been able to keep these fires from spreading, firefighters say they could use your help.

Authorities say do not carelessly discard cigarettes by throwing them out of your car window, and don’t burn piles of vegetation without the proper permit.

Officials warn that even if you have a burn permit, you must call to ensure that it is a “burn day.”

Firefighters say outdoor cooking, outdoor welding and metal objects hanging from vehicles cause also spark grass fires.