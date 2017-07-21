Heat advisory in effect for most of central, eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Get ready for the hottest day of the week!

A heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern Oklahoma through Saturday evening.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s under mostly sunny skies. However, those high temperatures combined with high dew points will result in a heat index between 105 and 110 degrees.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 70s under starry skies.

Highs on Saturday will once again soar to the upper 90s and lower 100s with a very low storm chance in southeastern Oklahoma.

A weak front will move into northern Oklahoma on Sunday, sparking isolated thunderstorms.

A few could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

Widely scattered thunderstorms on Monday will drop temperatures to the mid 90s. It’s not a huge cool-down but at least a brief break from the brutal heat.

The heat dome returns next week and temperatures will skyrocket back to the triple digits by Thursday.