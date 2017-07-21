“I completely blacked out,” Kayaker nearly dies after being attacked by wasps

HANALEI, Hawaii – It was supposed to be a fun vacation day, but Jake Shoff says a day of kayaking quickly took a life-threatening turn.

Jake Shoff, his wife and their young children were spending a day kayaking around Kauai when his kayak clipped a branch that held a wasp’s nest.

“They started to swarm. A lot of them. There were a lot of wasps that were in the nest,” Shoff told KGMB.

Immediately, Shoff capsized his kayak for protection and pushed his family to the middle of the river.

However, it was already too late.

“I knew I had been stung a lot,” he said.

Doctors say Shoff had been stung seven times, but he had no idea that he is actually allergic to wasp stings.

“Moments later, I completely blacked out,” he said.

While in the water, Shoff began having seizures and stopped breathing.

His wife, who is six months pregnant, was holding her husband’s head above water when two women ran to help.

As Emily Shoff called 911, the women jolted Jake when he stopped breathing.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors gave him a shot of adrenaline.

“Everyone said, ‘This is a miracle.’ The doctor said, ‘You shouldn’t be alive right now,” Emily Shoff said.