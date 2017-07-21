“I’m really disappointed,” Oklahoma community shocked after teenager brutally attacked on camera

MORRIS, Okla. – A terrifying video that was posted to social media has caused outrage in an Oklahoma community.

Family members tell KJRH that victim was staying at a friend’s house when she was suddenly attacked.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then when she showed me the other ones and I realized who it was, I’m really disappointed in both them girls,” a resident said.

A video posted to Facebook captured the brutal attack on the defenseless teenager.

It all began with a punch to the face and then snowballed into a flurry of physical abuse for nearly a minute.

An adult male is recording the attack and can be heard cheering on the attackers.

“I don’t think he had any right to be doing that,” a resident said. “He’s just as wrong as the two girls that were jumping her.”

Family members say the victim came home with bruises, a black eye and no belongings. They say after the physical attack, the teens burned the victim’s clothes in the front yard.

At this point, the case has been turned over to the Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office.