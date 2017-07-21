× Lindsey Street bridge in Norman to reopen to traffic on Friday

NORMAN, Okla. – Drivers in Norman will definitely notice a change in traffic following the reopening of a heavily traveled bridge.

The Lindsey Street bridge over I-35 will reopen on Friday for the first time since its closure in April of 2016.

Officials say the bridge is now the widest in the state, sitting at 337 feet wide, which is almost the length of a football field.

The interchange closed last April to be reconstructed as a single point urban interchanging, which is only the third of its type in Oklahoma.

The construction was part of a two-year, $71 million Oklahoma Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the I-35 interchanges at Hwy 9 and Lindsey Street. The project also included the widening of the interstate to six lanes from south of Main Street to the South Canadian River.

The City of Norman is inviting the public to celebrate the opening of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. Parking will be available at Lander’s Chevrolet of Norman, located at 1221 Ed Noble Parkway.

City leaders invite everyone to walk or bike over the new bridge before it opens to motor traffic later in the day.