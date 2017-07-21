× Looking for extra cash? New program paying Oklahoma landowners for public access

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a little extra income, the Department of Wildlife and Conservation says it may have the answer for landowners.

The Oklahoma Land Access Program will use more than $2 million in federal grants to increase public hunting and fishing opportunities in exchange for incentive payments to private landowners.

“We’re signing up landowners now,” said wildlife biologist Jeff Tibbits, OLAP coordinator for the Wildlife Department. “We’ve really made it flexible, and we pay competitive rates.”

Enrollees choose from several public access options in categories of walk-in hunting, walk-in fishing, stream access and wildlife viewing.

Compensation is variable per acre based on the options selected and the location.