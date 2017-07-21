Man charged with child abuse after allegedly throwing 3-month-old against wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man is behind bars after he allegedly threw an infant against the wall.

Pandora Smithpeter says her son, Triton, was only three-months-old when the incident took place.

She says she was taking a shower at her southwest Oklahoma City apartment when she heard crying, and her then boyfriend, Deven Chapin, walked into the bathroom.

“I come out and Deven is standing in the doorway of my bedroom and he's handing me the baby," she said.

She says the boy was injured.

“He had a lump on the side of his head and I started freaking out. I started crying,” said Smithpeter.

An ambulance was called and the baby was rushed to the hospital.

“EMSA took the child to the hospital where it was determined that the child had serious, if not severe head injuries,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police.

Both investigators and doctors said the injuries Triton received weren’t accidental.

“They say he had a fracture on the left side of his skull and another fracture on the right side of his skull and he had a rib fracture and they`re telling us, you know, this isn`t an accident,” said Smithpeter. “This couldn`t have accidentally happened.”

Investigators questioned both Smithpeter and Chapin and Smithpeter says Chapin even blamed other children in the home for the infant’s injuries.

But the next day, she says she found out the truth.

“They told me that Deven had admitted that he threw Triton because he was frustrated because he wouldn`t stop crying,” said Smithpeter. “And the detective also told me he claimed that he blacked out and didn't remember and he's also claimed that he threw him to the bed and he bounced and he hit the wall.”

The baby was released from the hospital days later and his mother fears he could have permanent brain damage.

She also has a message for her ex.

“Deven, honestly, I have no words. I have nothing to say. I don`t understand what could have possessed someone to be so evil.”

Chapin is in jail charged with child abuse.