Midwest City homeowner shoots, kills 16-year-old who was trying to break in

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A homeowner shot and killed a 16-year-old who was trying to break into his home.

The incident occurred back on June 24 just after 3:30 a.m. in Midwest City.

62-year-old George Martin said he heard noises at his front window, back door, and then front door.

Martin said he armed himself with a shotgun as the suspect continued to forcibly enter the home.

When Martin opened the front door, he saw 16-year-old Michael Moler, who rushed at Martin with a framing hammer in his hand.

As Moler raised the hammer in a threatening manner, Martin shot Moler with a 12-gauge shotgun and then called 911.

“Someone tried to break into my house. I opened…I opened the door or heard them breaking in and he rushed at me and I shot him. He had a hammer and he had this other device, I don’t know what it was, but he, then he rushed at me with the hammer and then he saw my gun, and then he yelled something. I don’t know what he yelled,” Martin said in a 911 call.

After being shot, Moler ran a short distance and collapsed in the driveway where he died.

Officials say Moler was dressed in dark clothing and had a black backpack on with a sledge hammer inside. The sledge hammer had been taken from a truck bed across the street.

The backpack also contained items that appeared to have been stolen from the Community Church at Le Jean and Westminster.

The church was checked and it was later discovered that Moler had burglarized the church before breaking into Martin’s home.

District Attorney David Prater reviewed the investigation and has declined to file any charges against Martin.

“Any person who makes a conscious decision to commit this type of crime should take note that homeowners have the legal right to protect themselves. That’s what happened in this event and the law saved an innocent victim,” Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Moler was a student at Carl Albert High School.