Oklahoma City hotel makes national list of ‘Top 15 City Hotels’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City hotel is gaining national attention after receiving recognition on a popular travel website.

Travel and Leisure recently published a list of the ‘Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States.’

According to the website, hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

Not surprisingly, five of the hotels were located in New York City.

However, hotels in big cities weren’t the only ones who were recognized.

In fact, Oklahoma City’s 21c Museum Hotel ranked third on the list.

The hotel currently resides in the Fred Jones building. Although the facility is over 100-years-old, it was turned into a hotel, museum and restaurant just last year.

“So where we’re standing right now used to be a Model T Ford assembly plant and then for many years, it was the Fred Jones Company where they re-manufactured Ford engines,” Craig Greenberg, president of 21c Museum Hotels, told NewsChannel 4 in 2016.

Travel and Leisure’s ‘Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States’ is as follows:

The Surrey, New York City Alfond Inn, Orlando 21c Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City The Chatwal, New York City Thompson, Seattle Archer, New York City Urban Cowboy, Nashville 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville The Vendue, Charleston Roxy Hotel, New York City Hotel Elysee, New York City Zero George, Charleston Old 77 Hotel & Chandlery, New Orleans The Peninsula, Chicago Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas.