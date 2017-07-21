Oklahoma woman arrested after baby found face-down in filled mop bucket

TULSA, Okla. – A mother has been arrested after her baby was found face-down in a mop bucket filled with water.

Police were called to an apartment complex back in March where they found 26-year-old Heather Freeman and the baby boy.

Freeman told police she fell asleep after giving the 8-month-old a bottle and placing him in a bed next to hers.

She said when she woke up, the baby was found face-down in the mop bucket.

The baby was transported to the hospital where he later died.

After the incident, KJRH reports Freeman’s three other children were placed under DHS protective custody.

Freeman is in the Tulsa County jail for child neglect.

Her bond has been set at $250,000.