Sleeping boy, 4, killed as gunmen spray house with bullets

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old child was asleep in a front room of his home in San Antonio when drive-by gunmen sprayed his home with bullets, killing him and wounding his mother.

Police Chief William McManus has pledged arrests in the death of 4-year-old De-Earlvion Whitley, who was shot in the head, just before midnight Wednesday. His mother, 29-year-old Cyntwanisha Whitley, was shot twice in her left leg.

McManus said the shooting was gang-related and missed its target and may have been in retaliation for the wounding of two people earlier in the day.

KHOU reports more than 50 bullets were fired.

McManus said four men were arrested in two cars loaded with guns and ammunition near the drive-by scene, but it wasn’t yet clear if they had any connection to the child’s shooting.