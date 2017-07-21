× State Department: Americans will need special passport to visit North Korea

The State Department says Americans who seek to travel to North Korea will need a “special validation passport” after a ban on U.S. citizens traveling there takes effect.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says those validations may be granted for “certain limited humanitarian or other purposes.” All other travel by Americans “to, through and in” North Korea will be prohibited.

Nauert says that the State Department intends to publish a notice of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s decision in the Federal Register next week. She says the travel ban will take effect 30 days later.

Nauert says the ban is being put in place because of “mounting concerns” about “the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea’s system of law enforcement.”

The announcement comes after the death of U.S. student Otto Warmbier, who was held captive for 17 months in North Korea.

The North Koreans had told US officials that Warmbier slipped in a coma after contracting botulism and taking a sleeping pill.

Doctors who examined Warmbier on his return to the United States said the University of Virginia student had incurred significant brain damage and was in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness.” But it’s unclear how he came to be in that state.

The 22-year-old’s family alleges he was tortured.