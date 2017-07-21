State ponders death penalty in laundromat double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Prosecutors are considering pursing the death penalty against a man accused of a double murder in Del City.

Roshaun Jones faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting at a laundromat in January.

A judge ruled Friday morning there is probable cause to believe he is responsible for the crimes committed and should face trial.

Nekia Jackson, a laundromat employee, and Russ Roberts, a customer, died during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

Now that the judge has ruled on preliminary evidence, prosecutors are weighing their options.

"It's a tough one for prosecutors to make," said Lou Keel, who worked in the District Attorney's office for 24 years. "That's part of the balancing you have to do in trying to do the right thing and protecting the community as a prosecutor, those are the kind of weighty things you have to decide on."

There is risk and reward with making the decision, Keel said.

"Only in a case where you have what you believe to be very strong evidence to show guilt do you then want to add on the possibility of seeking the death penalty," he said. "If you feel like your case in chief has some warts, then maybe just keeping things plain and simple and letting the jury decide if you can prove if the person's guilty, whether life or life without the possibility of parole, so that the person hopefully will never get out of prison."

Jurors, Keel said, could potentially be frightened by the consequences of a capital punishment case, and could be hesitant to convict in a case where the crime is less-than heinous, or the evidence isn't as strong.

"Heaven forbid, nobody wants to send someone to the penitentiary who is not guilty," he said. "And beyond that, no one wants to give a verdict for a death penalty that they're not absolutely sure in their mind and their heart that the person is guilty."

Jones maintained his innocence again Friday, telling reporters a trial will show he is not guilty.

Family and friends have told NewsChannel 4 they believe Jones to be innocent as well.

While the first part of his preliminary hearing focused on surveillance video, testimony Friday centered around clothing found in a plastic bag left behind at the crime scene.

Lavell Sims, owner of Sims Boxing Academy, testified he had given Jones -- a mixed martial arts fighter -- a shirt from his gym that was found in the plastic bag.

He also testified the person in the surveillance video had an athletic gait and shuffled side-to-side as a fighter might.

Defense attorneys maintained the video is not competent evidence and prosecutors are relying on the opinions and feelings of a few individuals to make their case.

Jones will be arraigned Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.