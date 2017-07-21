“The driver was not aware,” No charges filed in fatal hit-and-run of Purcell teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. -- No criminal charges will be filed in a hit-and-run that a killed a 13-year-old boy, police said.

At a press conference Friday, Detective Sergeant Scott Stephens said the completed investigation has ruled the July incident a "terrible accident."

Rafael Garcia-Andrade, 13, was walking back from buying fireworks around 9 p.m. on July 3 when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to his family.

The incident happened near Purcell Automotive on South Green Avenue.

"He's the sweetest boy," Kasey Winn, Garcia-Andrade's sister, told Newschannel 4 in a past interview.

According to Detective Stephens, the driver has been identified as a 70-year-old male from the Lexington area in Cleveland County. He says the incident was not only an accident, but that the driver didn't even know he had hit anyone.

"Based on the evidence, it is determined that the driver was not aware the young man had stepped off the curb before being struck by the trailer of the truck was pulling, nor was he aware that the trailer had struck anyone," explains Stephens.

Stephens says surveillance footage was a key piece of the investigation. We're told nearby stores and businesses were cooperative, with some including J&K Auto Parts handing over video data.

While the footage wasn't perfect, Stephens told the press it was helpful.

"Some of it varies in quality, it makes it almost not useful at all," he says. "Some of the newer, digital technology is making the video almost like you’re there."

NewsChannel 4 spoke to neighbors who did not want to be identified on Friday, who say they are heartbroken and devastated over the entire incident.