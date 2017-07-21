Wife convicted of husband’s murder after parrot’s chilling statements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A jury found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2015 after a pet parrot broke the case wide open.

In 2015, police found 45-year-old Martin Duram dead in his home and his wife, Glenna, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Court documents claim that police suspected Glenna Duram of shooting her husband five times before turning the gun on herself.

However, she told police that she didn’t kill her husband and doesn’t remember anything from that night.

For a year, the case went unsolved until an unsuspecting witness to the crime came forward.

Family members say after the murder, the couple's African grey parrot began talking about the shooting.

Relatives recorded the bird mimicking an argument between a man and a woman.

“Don’t f****** shoot!” it said.

Although the parrot's testimony could not be used in court, circumstances around the couple's marriage only increased suspicion of Glenna Duram.

Duram was arrested for the crime after investigators learned that the couple had been arguing a lot in the months leading up to Martin's death about gambling debts.

In fact, the couple's home had gone into foreclosure in the weeks before the murder.

WXMI reports that Duram was found guilty of first-degree murder in Martin's death.

“I feel hurt that both families had to go through this, ‘cause we both used to be close and go camping together," said Lillian Duram, Marty's mother.