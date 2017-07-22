Guthrie police officer rescues woman trapped inside smoky hotel restroom

Video courtesy of Guthrie News Page

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A woman who was trapped inside of a smoky hotel bathroom was rescued by a Guthrie police officer Friday night.

Fire crews were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Highway 33 around 10:30 p.m.

The woman, according to a witness, said she was being chased by “an individual and a dog and ran into the bathroom to hide.”

Inside the bathroom, the woman reportedly set a roll of tissue paper on fire causing the bathroom to quickly fill with smoke.

A Guthrie police officer was near the area when the incident happened.

The officer located the bathroom and then kicked the door open, according to the Guthrie News Page.

Both the officer and woman escaped the smoke-filled restroom and were not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There was minor damage to the hotel.

Officials are investigating the case.