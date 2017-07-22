Man injured after hit by drunk driver in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A man is injured after being hit by a drunk driver in McClain County Friday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Knowell Gilbert had turned northbound on the I-35 southbound ramp when he departed to the right for an unknown reason.

Gilbert then drove westbound through the grass, crossed back over the interstate, drove through a fence and a gate before hitting a pedestrian, 22-year-old Zachary Wood. Gilbert continued to drive over Ladd Road and then came to a rest in a ditch.

Officials say the cause of the incident is alcohol.

Gilbert’s seatbelt was also not in use and he suffered a head injury.

Wood was also transported to the hospital with head and hip injuries. He is currently in fair condition.