New study says Oklahoma drivers aren’t courteous on the road

OKLAHOMA – A new study from Kars4Kids says when it comes to being courteous on the road, Oklahoma drivers are close to failing.
Oklahoma received a “D” grade and was ranked as the 43rd state for having the most courteous drivers.
Which #states have to #worst#drivers? Hint: #Pennsylvania ranks pretty bad… find out more @Kars4kids#drivehumanhttps://t.co/8TKO6fm6TLpic.twitter.com/7de3CGJ8Eg
The results were based on individual online surveys with 50 licensed drivers in each state for a total of 2,500 respondents, age 18 and older, and conducted from March to April 2017.
The top five states with the most courteous drivers are:
- Idaho
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- Montana
- Alaska
The state with the least amount of courteous drivers is New York.
The study also graded on how drivers respond to slow driving and whether drivers let a car merge in front of them in heavy traffic.
Additional grades for Oklahoma in different scenarios on the road, according to the study are as follows:
- How aggressively do you respond to slow driving?
- B
- Do you let a car merge in front of you in heavy traffic?
- C+
- Do you respond rudely when being tailgated?
- C
- Do you use your turning signals?
- D
- Would you steal someone’s parking spot?
- B
- Would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?
- B