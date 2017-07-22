Saturday will be a scorcher! Brief break from the heat moves in on Sunday

OKLAHOMA – Highs today will once again soar to 100 degrees or better. OKC may make it to 103 in the afternoon, a temperature not seen in almost 4 years!

A weak front will move into northern Oklahoma Sunday, sparking isolated thunderstorms.

A few could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

Widely scattered thunderstorms Monday will drop temperatures to the mid 90s.

It’s not a huge cool-down but at least a brief break from the brutal heat.

The heat dome returns next week and temperatures will skyrocket back to the triple digits by Thursday.