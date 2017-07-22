× Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Texas man

TEXAS – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Texas man.

The Lewisville Police Department in Texas is asking residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas to be on the lookout for Dinnie Dean Dinsmore.

He is described as a white male, around 6’0″, 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, with blue shorts and orange deck shoes.

His last known location is in Lewisville, Texas, on Friday around 4 p.m.

He is driving a white, 2012 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate BFG8079.

Dinsmore has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information or see Dinsmore, call police.