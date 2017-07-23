Missing Oklahoma mother, her 3 children found safe

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Chickasha mother and her three children who were reported missing have been found on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Police said Destiny Corsaut and the children are safe and appear to be good condition.

BREAKING: Missing Chickasha mother Destiny Corsaut and her children have been found safe. @kfor gathering more info now. pic.twitter.com/NMiRi6IkWP — Joleen Chaney (@JoleenChaney) July 23, 2017

The search for the four began about three weeks ago.

The children’s father, David Corsaut, said he had been scheduled to pick them up from their court-ordered visitation with the mother.

Police said they are now en route to the family’s location and further details will be released as they become available.

The investigation into the disappearance is ongoing.