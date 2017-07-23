Texas deputy fired after investigation into chokehold death

A Texas deputy who was indicted in connection with a man’s chokehold death has been fired, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chauna Thompson, 45, lost her job after an internal investigation into the death of John Hernandez, 24, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Chauna’s husband, Terry Thompson, allegedly put John in a chokehold May 28 after he confronted John for urinating outside a Denny’s restaurant, authorities said. Chauna, who was off duty at the time, helped hold John down.

John was rendered unconscious and died three days later at a hospital.

Chauna and Terry, 41, were indicted last month on murder charges.

The victim’s cousin said Friday it was “a step in the right direction.”

“It was great news to us,” Melissa Hernandez said at a news conference. “We feel like it should have happened since day one, but it’s a step in the right direction and we’re pleased with the outcome.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed support for his officers in announcing Chauna’s termination.

“While our in-depth investigation uncovered no evidence of nefarious actions on the part of our on-duty personnel who worked the initial incident scene, we did find areas in which we must improve as a department,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

Thirty-two people were interviewed during the investigation, the statement said, which led to Chauna’s termination and lesser disciplinary actions against three sergeants and another deputy.