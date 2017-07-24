Authorities release more information on Oklahoma mother, 3 children who were found safe after 3 weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY – We are learning more about the Chickasha mother and her three children who were found safe after nearly 3 weeks.

Destiny Corsaut, and their three daughters, Izabella, 5, Anastachiah, 4, and Melaniey, 2, disappeared on the Fourth of July.

David Corsaut was scheduled to pick up the girls from their court-ordered visitation with their mother. But Corsaut said she was acting strangely in their texts.

“She said, ‘well, you’re not responding to me.’ I said, ‘what do you mean? I just responded to you?'” David told KFOR.

When he went to get them, they didn’t show up.

He tried again on July 4, only to find the front door wide open, a mess inside, and a table overturned.

No one was home, but Destiny’s keys, cellphone, wallet, and car were still there. But he said the girls’ car seats were gone.

According to police, she was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Monday, July 3 leaving the Dollar General in Elgin.

“I don’t know, you know?” David said. “I guess anything could really happen.”

David believed Destiny may have taken them.

“I think she felt like she was supposed to have the girls, you know? Not me,” he said.

Now he’s just hoping for a sign they’re okay.

“I’d be relieved just to know they’re alright,” David said.

On Sunday, July 23rd, authorities received word Destiny and the three girls were at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City, near May and I-240.

Police went to the apartment and found the mother and the three girls safe.

Authorities say Destiny and the girls have been staying at the apartment since they left Chickasha on July 3rd.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still under active investigation.

Officials say the girls are currently in the custody of their father, David Corsaut, who initially reported them all missing under suspicious circumstances.

No arrests have been made in this case and the disposition of any possible criminal charges is still pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available.