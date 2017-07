CROMWELL, Okla. – Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a man’s body has been found on a state highway just south of Interstate 40.

Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith told reporters the body was found Sunday morning on Highway 56 near Cromwell and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff says the body was spotted by a passer-by about 11:30 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released.