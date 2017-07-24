Cooking with Kyle: Chocolate malt pancakes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Do you want to mix up your breakfast routine? These delicious pancakes may become a favorite in your household.
Recipe:
- 1-1/3 C Whole Milk
- 2 Large Eggs
- 2 t Vanilla
- 3 T Butter, melted
- 1-1/2 C Flour
- Large Pinch of Salt
- 2 t Baking Powder
- 1/4 C Malted Milk powder
- 2 T cocoa powder
- Garnish with chocolate syrup, maple syrup, whipped cream, fresh sliced bananas, berries – get creative!
Cooking Directions
- Whisk together Eggs, Milk and Vanilla. Whisk until mixture becomes light and frothy – roughly 2 minutes.
- Stir in the melted butter
- In a separate bowl, sift or whisk together the dry ingredients: Flour, Salt. Baking Powder, Malted Milk Powder and cocoa. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet. Do not over mix the batter – stir until the dry ingredients have blended into the wet. Let the batter relax for a few minutes.
- Grease and preheat Griddle. The griddle is ready when a drop of water dances.
- Drop 1/4 cup of batter on the griddle per pancake. Cook on one side until bubbles begin to form and break, and edges begin to look dry. Flip pancake; continue cooking until done. Pancake will easily release from griddle.
- Garnish as desired. These pancakes may be frozen for up to 2 months, as well.