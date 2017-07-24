Deputy’s peeping tom leads Pottawatomie Co. deputies on high speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - Deputies caught a man accused of snooping on a fellow deputy's property Sunday.

The suspect was seen by a neighbor peering into the deputy's unmarked patrol vehicle and his home.

At the time, the deputy and his family were at church.

The neighbor called the deputy to alert him.

"He got a phone call that he had someone walking around his patrol vehicle, looking in windows and walking around his house," Sheriff Mike Booth said.

A disturbing call for anyone, especially someone in law enforcement.

"There's no off-duty here," the sheriff said. "When you're away from the courthouse or off your normal working hours, you still have to be vigilant, you still have to watch out for suspicious vehicles, suspicious people, especially where your family is concerned.

The deputy called Tecumseh Police to check it out, but the suspect left the home before authorities arrived.

He was later spotted pulling into a casino. When law enforcement tried to pull him over, Sheriff Mike Booth said he took off.

Deputies chased him east outside of Tecumseh, then turned back. They went through several neighborhoods, the suspect varying between 30 and 70 miles per hour, running through red lights.

They also discovered the suspect was wanted on a $100,000 warrant with a drug-related charge.

Using speakers on the vehicle, a deputy warned the suspect that fleeing would only make things worse.

The driver finally surrendered.

Investigators are working to find out why the suspect was prowling at the deputy's home.