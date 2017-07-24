Former Luther band teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with 12-year-old student

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Luther band teacher Kyle Whitmus will serve 20 years in a state prison.

Whitmus’ sentence came down Monday for sending inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old female student back in 2015.

He was supposed to head to trial in just a few days but instead reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The most serious charge of first-degree rape was dropped. Instead, Whitmus entered a blind plea on two counts of inappropriate texting with a minor and pleaded no contest to improper touching.

A number of people testified during Monday’s sentencing hearing, including the victim.

A solemn-faced Whitmus listened intently to the victim, just 12 years old at the time of the crime, describe hundreds of text messages mostly sexual in nature sent from the former band teacher. The victim told the judge she had sex with Whitmus in an office near the band room.

Her graphic and emotional testimony was upsetting for the girl’s family who at times could be seen consoling each other.

Whitmus’ wife also took the stand Monday. The former band teacher broke down while his wife talked about the impact the case has had on their two daughters, one now the same age as the victim.

Whitmus’ wife also described the affair her husband had with a former student once the girl turned 18. She told the court she believes there are more victims.

After nine hours of witness testimony, Judge Glenn Jones decided Whitmus’ fate.

Whitmus left the courtroom very emotional, avoiding questions and cameras.

Prosecutors tell us they're pleased with Monday's decision.

“The state of Oklahoma believes it's fair and, at the same time, he's being accountable for very, very serious and really the kind of crimes hard to wrap your brain around. We're pleased with the sentence,” said Gayland Gieger, Oklahoma County assistant district attorney.

Whitmus is also sentenced to 20 years probation, where he'll have to register as a sex offender and seek treatment.